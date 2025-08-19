Cathie Wood's $21 Million Tuesday Move: Peter Thiel's Crypto Play Gets Boost In Ark Portfolio

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades on Tuesday with notable activity in Bullish BLSH, Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD, and Tempus AI Inc. TEM.

The Bullish Trade

Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK acquired 356,346 shares of Bullish, valued at approximately $21.2 million based on the closing price of $59.51.

Bullish, backed by Peter Thiel, had an impressive IPO debut, opening at $90.45, significantly above its IPO price of $37. The stock experienced a surge, leading to a trading halt due to volatility, with a market cap exceeding $16 billion.

Last week, Wood poured $172.22 million into Bullish, which competes with the likes of Coinbase and allows users to trade in digital assets like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD.

The Robinhood Trade

The ARKK ETF purchased 150,908 shares of Robinhood, amounting to around $16.2 million at the closing price of $107.50.

On Monday, Ark Invest acquired 123,336 shares of Robinhood, valued at approximately $14.2 million, as the trading platform’s leadership devised an ‘Apocalypse Squad’ strategy.

The Tempus AI Trade

Ark Invest’s ARKK ETF sold 113,952 shares of Tempus AI, valued at about $8.3 million based on the closing price of $73.08.

Tempus AI, a leader in AI-driven precision medicine, recently reported its second-quarter 2025 financial results. Revenue during the period increased 89.6% year-over-year to $314.64 million, surpassing estimates of $296.85 million.

Tempus AI emerged as one of the biggest drivers of ARKK's 2025 rally, soaring 124% year-to-date and becoming a top holding in the fund. Unlike the speculative surge of 2020, ARKK's gains were fueled by real-world applications of AI, robotics, and gene sequencing.

Other Key Trades:

Ark Invest’s ARKG ETF bought 30,610 shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM) while ARKK purchased 509,618 shares.

ETF bought 30,610 shares of (BEAM) while purchased 509,618 shares. 215,146 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) were acquired by ARKK and 8,657 shares were purchased by ARKG .

(CRSP) were acquired by and 8,657 shares were purchased by . Ark Invest’s ARKW ETF sold 218,031 shares of Genius Sports Ltd (GENI).

ETF sold 218,031 shares of (GENI). Ark Invest’s ARKX ETF purchased 2,261 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX).

ETF purchased 2,261 shares of (LHX). ARKK and ARKQ sold 1,775 and 4,080 shares, respectively, of Deere & Co. (DE).

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate Tempus AI checks out on Short, Medium and Long Price Trends. Here is how other AI heavyweights compare.

