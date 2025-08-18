August 18, 2025 9:41 PM 2 min read

Cathie Wood's 'Apocalypse Squad' Play? Ark Scoops Up $14.2 Million Worth Of Robinhood Stock

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, executed notable trades on Monday, focusing on Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD and Deere & Co. DE.

The Robinhood Trade

Ark Invest’s ARK Innovation ETF ARKK acquired 123,336 shares of Robinhood, valued at approximately $14.2 million based on the closing price of $115.02.

Robinhood has been in the spotlight recently, with its customer base reaching 26.7 million in July, marking a significant increase from the previous month. The company’s total platform assets rose by 7% to $298 billion, driven by a surge in crypto volumes. Additionally, CEO Vlad Tenev has formed an “Apocalypse Squad” of top performers to strategically rebuild the company in case of a disaster.

The Deere Trade

Ark Invest also made a significant purchase of Deere & Co shares on Monday, with the ARKK ETF acquiring 3,410 shares and the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ purchasing 6,863 shares. The total value of these trades amounts to approximately $5.04 million, based on Deere’s closing price of $491.13.

Deere is currently facing economic challenges, including a $600 million impact from tariffs imposed during the Trump administration. Despite these hurdles, analysts remain optimistic about Deere’s future, citing potential recovery and greener pastures ahead.

Other Key Trades:

  • GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS): Ark Invest’s ARKK and ARKG ETFs collectively bought 170,471 shares.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP): Acquired 176,811 shares by ARKK.
  • Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM): 395,097 shares purchased by ARKK.
  • Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA): 560,560 shares bought by ARKK.
  • Twist Bioscience Corp. (TWST): 137,439 shares acquired by ARKK.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate Robinhood stock checks out on Short, Medium and Long Price trends. What about the other cryptocurrency heavyweight Coinbase?

Photo: ChrisStock82 / Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Overview
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

