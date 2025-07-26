Robert Kiyosaki Says ETFs Are Like Pictures of Guns, Real Assets Are Better

Robert Kiyosaki recently shared his views on Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) on X, comparing them to “pictures of guns” and advocating for real assets.

On Friday, Kiyosaki shared his thoughts on ETFs. He acknowledged the ease they provide for average investors, even recommending gold, silver, and Bitcoin ETFs. However, he also issued a word of caution.

He likened owning an ETF to having a picture of a gun for personal defense, emphasizing the importance of holding real assets like gold, silver, Bitcoin, and even a gun.

“Know the differences when it is best to have real and when it's best to have paper,” Kiyosaki posted.

His post underscores the ongoing debate between owning physical assets versus their financial counterparts. While ETFs offer liquidity and ease of trading, they lack the tangible security that physical assets provide.

His advice to “know the differences” suggests the importance of understanding the unique benefits and risks associated with each type of investment.

It also implies that a savvy investor should be able to strategically utilize both to maximize returns and safeguard their wealth.

