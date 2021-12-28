BZ Chart of the Day – SPY Crushes ARKK

The ARK Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) was designed to invest in new innovative and disruptive companies. After the market bottom in March 2020 following the COVID crash, it substantially outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY). SPY is an ETF that is designed to track the S&P 500 Index.

But over the past year, there has been a significant reversal. The S&P 500 has gained about 29.50%, while ARRK has declined roughly 23%.

Over the long run, there’s a chance that ARKK starts to outperform SPY again. But it looks like SPY will be the clear winner of 2021.

