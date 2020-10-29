Market Overview

BNY Mellon's Liz Young On Upcoming Election Volatility

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2020 12:33pm   Comments
BNY Mellon's Liz Young on CNBC's "Halftime Report" discussed the potential volatility in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY) amid the presidential election next week.

"I wouldn't count out election lasting until early December," said Young. 'This is not the last bit of volatility we'll see before the end of November."

Young said she's "always hesitant to tell people to do anything into volatility because they usually sell, and that would be a mistake in a downturn."

Young believes "any downturn without a recession is a buying opportunity for long-term investors."

