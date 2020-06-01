Market Overview

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's IWM Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2020 8:32am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth shared with the audience his technical view on iShares Russell 2000 Index (NYSE: IWM). He said the ETF is trading at its strong resistance and he sees the situation as a classic example of a rally to a difficult level.

Worth is concerned because he spotted a double top pattern in IWM as it failed to break its 2018 high. The ETF is also heavily weighted to financials, which Worth sees as a problem. Its relative performance to the S&P 500 is also poor and it peaked in 2016.

Mike Khouw wants to make a bearish bet by purchasing the August $130/$110 put spread for a net debit of $4.30. The trade breaks even at $125.70 or 9.5% below the current stock price. It can maximally make a profit of $15.70.

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw

