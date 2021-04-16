Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs

Exchange Traded funds (ETFs) are excellent investment tools that can be purchased or sold on the stock market. Here are the highest performing ETFs this week that offer a wide variety of opportunities for investors.

1. American Conservative Values ETF - Up 34,688.42% Over 1 Month

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSE: ACVF) was designed by conservatives to help boycott the companies that they feel are hostile to their values. This ETF was built for ideological conservative investors to allow this community with shared values to strive to make an impact. This ETF has an expense ratio of 0.75% with quarterly dividends of $0.05 this week.

2. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index - 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN - Up 723.26% Over 1 Month

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSE: NRGD) This ETN tracks -2x of the daily performance of the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index, total return. This index is utilized to take short positions and uses derivatives to include the stocks from the energy sector. This ETF has a 0.95% expense ratio and YTD Returns of 189.69% this week.

3. MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index - 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN - Up 689.70% Over 1 Month

MicroSectors U.S. Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSE: BNKD) is linked to a 2x inverse leveraged participation in the performance of the Index which is compounded daily, minus the applicable fees. It provides exposure to the 10 largest U.S. banks and financial services companies and this ETN provides inverse leveraged exposure to the Solactive MicroSectors™ U.S. Big Banks Index. This ETF has an average spread of 0.50% and has an expense ratio of 0.95% this week.

4. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares - Up 526.87% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: TZA) is seeking daily investment results, of 300%, or 300% of the inverse, of the return of their benchmark index. This is a short-term trading tool that uses ETF and index swaps to get its inverse exposure. The 1 Day NAV change as of Apr 14, 2021 for this ETF is $2.36(2.63 %).

5. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares - Up 439.35% Over 1 Month

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSE: FAZ) invests in swap agreements, futures contracts, short positions that provide leveraged exposure to the index equal to at least 80% of the fund’s assets. The net asset value for this ETF is $99.95, which is a 2.02% increase this week.