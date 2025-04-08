April 8, 2025 1:22 PM 3 min read

Stocks Rebound, Chipmakers Soar On Trade Deal Hopes, Bitcoin Lags: What's Driving Markets Tuesday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks staged a broad-based rally on Monday, snapping a volatile losing streak after President Donald Trump hinted at a more diplomatic approach to tariff negotiations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the U.S. is handling a "massive amount of requests for negotiations," referencing active talks with South Korea and hinting that China "wants to make a deal, badly."

He also mentioned a joint venture involving an Alaska pipeline and military cost-sharing, asserting that South Korea’s top negotiation team was en route to the U.S.

Meanwhile, Fed speakers begin to highlight the negative economic impact from tariffs. “We can’t really wait to the end of the quarter plus one month before we find out that investment really dropped off and GDP growth is shrinking,” Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said.

By midday trading in New York, all major U.S. stock indices were firmly in the green. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led with a 1.8% jump. Technology stocks were the day's clear outperformers, driven by a strong rebound in the semiconductor sector.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF SOXX surged 3.3%, marking its strongest intraday gain since September 2024. Broadcom Inc. AVGO led the charge with a 7.3% jump, followed by Marvell Technology Inc. MRVL and Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, which both climbed 6.1%.

In commodities, gold prices rose 0.5% to $2,335 per ounce, poised to snap a three-session losing streak. Oil prices also saw a firm recovery, with WTI crude advancing 1.5% to $61.50 per barrel, reversing recent weakness. U.S. Treasury yields remained largely flat.

In contrast, cryptocurrency markets failed to participate in the rally. Bitcoin BTC/USD fell another 1% to $78,000.

Major IndicesPrice1-day %chg
Nasdaq 10017,781.632.0%
Dow Jones38,718.652.0%
S&P 5005,144.861.6%
Russell 20001,821.210.6%
Updated by 12:20 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rose 1.8% to $513.37.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rallied 2% to $387.02.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rose 1.9% to $431.23.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM inched 0.4% higher to 180.33.
  • The Financials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLF outperformed, up 2.5%; the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund XLB lagged, down 0.1%.

S&P 500’s Top 5 Performers

NameChg %
Humana Inc. HUM9.93%
Sandisk Corporation SNDK8.15%
CVS Health Corporation CVS6.48%
UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH 5.98%
Western Digital Corporation WDC5.77%

S&P 500’s Worst 5 Losers

NameChg %
Albemarle Corp. ALB-8.18%
lululemon athletica LULU-4.53%
Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH-4.39%
Celanese Corporation CE-3.97%
Ralph Lauren Corp. RL-3.50%

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$76942.63-2.78%
Overview
ALB Logo
ALBAlbemarle Corp
$52.13-10.3%
AVGO Logo
AVGOBroadcom Inc
$161.074.50%
CE Logo
CECelanese Corp
$37.79-6.71%
CVS Logo
CVSCVS Health Corp
$67.565.81%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$382.930.89%
ENPH Logo
ENPHEnphase Energy Inc
$51.62-7.42%
HUM Logo
HUMHumana Inc
$277.258.85%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$177.30-1.25%
LULU Logo
LULULululemon Athletica Inc
$249.77-5.75%
MRVL Logo
MRVLMarvell Technology Inc
$52.212.37%
PLTR Logo
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
$80.122.93%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$426.100.57%
RL Logo
RLRalph Lauren Corp
$184.32-4.58%
SNDK Logo
SNDKSanDisk Corp
$32.633.65%
SOXX Logo
SOXXiShares Semiconductor ETF
$161.300.02%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$506.730.47%
UNH Logo
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$553.385.47%
WDC Logo
WDCWestern Digital Corp
$32.183.27%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$75.41-1.59%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$44.751.50%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$134.740.20%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$180.53-0.06%
