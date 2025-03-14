Wall Street Bounces Back As Shutdown Risks Fade, Stocks Eye Strongest Day In 4 Months: What's Driving Markets Friday?

Zinger Key Points
- Stocks rebounded sharply as government shutdown fears eased after Senate Minority Leader Schumer allowed a spending bill to proceed.
- Despite Friday's rally, the market is set for its fourth consecutive weekly decline, the worst streak since May 2022.
Stocks staged a sharp rebound on Friday as concerns over a potential government shutdown eased after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) opted not to veto a Republican spending bill.
The S&P 500 jumped 1.9%, eyeing track for its strongest daily rally since November 6, 2024, when investors piled into equities following Donald Trump‘s presidential election victory.
Tech stocks and small caps both gained 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.5%.
Despite Friday's gains, the broader market remains deeply in the red for the week, with the S&P 500 heading for its fourth consecutive weekly decline, marking the longest losing streak since May 2022.
All S&P 500 sectors traded in positive territory on Friday, though only utilities and energy are poised to end the week with gains.
Economic data painted a concerning picture. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index fell more than anticipated, while inflation expectations spiked. A key gauge tracking five-year forward inflation expectations among consumers climbed to 3.9%, the highest level since March 1993.
Bitcoin BTC/USD surged 4% to $84,000, flipping to weekly gains and lifting other crypto-related assets. Meanwhile, gold, as tracked by the SPDR Gold Trust GLD, was flat on the day but reached a historic milestone, hitting $3,000 per ounce for the first time ever.
The precious metal is on pace to post its tenth positive week in the past eleven, outperforming all major asset classes year-to-date.
Stock markets also rallied worldwide. Chinese equities soared on expectations of increased government stimulus, while European stocks surged after Germany secured a historic deal to raise its debt ceiling.
Friday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs
|Major Indices
|Price
|1-day %chg
|Nasdaq 100
|19,636.47
|2.3%
|Russell 2000
|2,038.13
|2.3%
|S&P 500
|5,615.85
|1.8%
|Dow Jones
|41,408.07
|1.5%
According to Benzinga Pro data:
- The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rose 1.8% to $561.04.
- The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA rose 1.5% to $414.39.
- The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rallied 2.3% to $477.99.
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM surged 2.3% to 203.12
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE outperformed, up 2.6%; the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund XLP was the laggard, up 0.1%.
Friday’s Stock Movers
Stocks reacting to earnings report included:
- DocuSign Inc. DOCU, up 17%,
- Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA, up 12.4%,
- Li Auto Inc. LI, down 3.1%,
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. WPM, up 1.8%,
- Crown Castle Inc. CCI, up 8.7%.
Photo: Shutterstock
