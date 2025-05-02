Stephen Miller Says Americans Will Pay More For 'Better-Made' Toys Amid Trump Tariff Fallout, As Industry Warns 'Christmas Is At Risk'

As the economic repercussions of President Donald Trump's tariff strategy are felt across the country, White House senior advisor Stephen Miller suggested on Thursday that American consumers would happily pay a higher price for toys manufactured domestically.

What Happened: At a press briefing, Miller answered questions about Trump's remark that children may have "two dolls instead of 30" on account of mounting import costs. Miller said that most Americans would "probably be willing to pay more for a better-made American product," referring to quality and safety issues with imports, especially from China.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Toy Association President and CEO Greg Ahearn emphasized that most domestic toy makers are small or mid-sized businesses that will not be able to match the volume and labor intensity of Chinese factories. “Christmas is at risk,” Ahearn said, referring to delayed production, canceled orders, and labor shortages. Miller's recent comments seem to counter Ahearn's take.

Meanwhile, major companies are coping with the effects of Trump's steep tariffs: Xbox is increasing prices, General Motors Co. CEO Mary Barra said the company will take a $5 billion hit, and Mercedes-Benz Group has pulled its 2025 earnings guidance, citing the uncertainty over tariffs.

