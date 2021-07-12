4 Takeaways From A 30-Year-Long Labor Study

How did the labor force change in the last three decades?

Thanks to a new report by the Employee Benefits Research Institute, a nonpartisan research organization, we have some answers.

Labor participation for those 55 and older increased sharply between 1991 and 2019 and steadily declined for those between the ages of 25 and 54, according to information dug up from U.S. Census Bureau archives.

The portion of older people in the workforce is not related to an increasing number of elders working, but, rather due to the fact that aging Baby Boomers are continuing to work.

Here’s what else you need to know: