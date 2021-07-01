Why The Labor Shortage Might Not Be As Bad As You Think

Even as people begin to re-enter the labor market in the hundreds of thousands, some economists and businesses are concerned about an economy-wide labor shortage.

But according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the economy is on track to recover at a fairly fast clip — averaging an additional 540,000 jobs for the last three months.

At that rate, the economy would be in pre-COVID-19 shape by 2022, meaning it would be a recovery that is five times faster than the bounce back that occurred after the most recent downturn, most commonly referred to as the Great Recession.

Most jobs added to the labor market since the year began have been in industries hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, namely the leisure and hospitality sectors.

Low-wage workers in general were struck most severely by the current recession, as less than 75% of low-wage workers were still working in 2020 as opposed to 95 percent of high-wage earners (or those in the top 25 percent of wage distribution), according to data from the Economic Policy Institute, a nonpartisan policy think tank.