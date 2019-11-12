Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The NFIB small business optimism index for October is schedule for release at 6:00 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak in New York at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Madison, Wisconsin at 6:00 p.m. ET.
