Bitcoin ATM Scams Skyrocket In 2025, Americans Defrauded Of Over $333 Million (UPDATED)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that scammers have defrauded Americans of more than $300 million in 2025 through Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) ATMs.

Trend Is ‘Not Slowing Down’

In a statement shared with Benzinga, the FBI observed a "clear and constant rise" in fraudulent transactions involving cryptocurrency kiosks, describing it as a trend that is "not slowing down."

“Based on IC3 reporting, data shows from January to November of 2025, there are over 12,000 complaints and over $333.5 million in monetary losses, an increase compared to the same time span last year,” the FBI stated.

Losses caused by ATM fraudsters in 2024 amounted to approximately $250 million. This figure has surged to $333.5 million from January to November 2025, according to the bureau’s data accessed by ABC News.

A Bitcoin ATM is a kiosk that allows users to exchange cash for Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, or sell cryptocurrency for cash, using a digital wallet. Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) , one of the world's largest operators of cryptocurrency ATMs, remains popular in North America.

Cryptocurrency ATM Fraud: A Growing Epidemic?

The issue of Bitcoin ATM scams has been a growing concern in the U.S.

Earlier in the year, Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) expressed her apprehensions over the surge in fraudulent activities involving cryptocurrency kiosks, particularly in her home state of Wyoming. She hoped to address the issue in the cryptocurrency market structure bill.

The modus operandi involves scammers manipulating victims into using these kiosks to deposit cash. The cash is converted to cryptocurrency and sent directly to the scammer’s wallet.

A report by the Federal Trade Commission last year detailed how scammers have been stealing money from unsuspecting people via Bitcoin ATMs and how they may protect themselves.

Despite warnings from law enforcement, victims continue to fall prey to these scams. A case in point is a 71-year-old woman in Westlake who lost thousands of dollars to a scammer at a cryptocurrency ATM in December, even after being cautioned by the police and store staff.

