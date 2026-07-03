Trump's Crypto Push Isn't About Bitcoin Anymore—It's About the Dollar

President Donald Trump may have defended his family’s cryptocurrency ventures this week, but the bigger story for investors isn’t the billions tied to crypto—it’s what his administration wants crypto to become.

Speaking Thursday, Trump said there was “nothing illegal” about his family earning more than $1.4 billion from cryptocurrency ventures and reiterated that the United States must remain the global leader in both crypto and artificial intelligence to stay ahead of China.

Those comments fit neatly into a much broader policy vision the White House has been building for months. And that vision isn’t centered on Bitcoin (CRYPTO:$BTC). It’s increasingly centered on the U.S. dollar.

Trump’s Crypto Roadmap Goes Beyond Bitcoin

The administration’s recommendations extend far beyond cryptocurrency trading.

The Working Group urged Congress to establish a clearer market structure for digital assets, embrace decentralized finance, modernize banking rules for crypto, provide greater regulatory clarity around custody and trading, and create a more predictable tax framework for digital assets.

It also called on regulators to make it easier for innovative financial products to reach consumers while reducing barriers for banks serving the crypto industry, according to the White House.

But perhaps the most significant priority isn’t Bitcoin at all.

Stablecoins Could Reinforce Dollar Dominance

A central pillar of the administration’s strategy is expanding the use of dollar-backed stablecoins.

That effort received a major boost with the passage of the GENIUS Act, which created the first federal regulatory framework for payment stablecoins. The law requires issuers to maintain fully backed reserves, largely in highly liquid assets such as U.S. Treasury bills, while establishing disclosure, redemption and consumer protection standards.

The White House argues that wider adoption of regulated dollar-backed stablecoins could modernize the payments system while reinforcing—not replacing—the global role of the U.S. dollar.

That’s a notable departure from the way crypto has often been portrayed over the past decade. Instead of viewing digital assets as a challenge to the dollar, the administration increasingly sees them as a vehicle to expand its reach.

Why Investors Should Pay Attention

Trump’s latest remarks are likely to keep attention focused on his family’s crypto businesses. But investors may want to look beyond the political headlines.

With the CLARITY Act still awaiting full Senate approval, investors may increasingly look beyond token prices and toward the companies positioned to profit from crypto’s next phase.

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