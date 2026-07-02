President Donald Trump defended his billion-dollar cryptocurrency windfall on Thursday, asserting there was nothing “illegal” or “wrong” about it.

Crypto Is A ‘Big Deal’

During an interview with CNBC, Trump said cryptocurrency is a “big deal,” reiterating his longstanding position that the U.S. must lead in the space or risk ceding dominance to China.

When questioned about the over $1 billion he and his family made from cryptocurrency ventures during his first year in office, Trump said, “There’s nothing illegal, there’s nothing wrong with it.”

Trump also revealed that he had been involved in the cryptocurrency business before becoming president, while sidestepping questions about conflict of interest.

“I was here before. I was there before I was in office,” he said.

Trump’s Staggering Crypto Income

Trump said that he takes no personal role in his investments and that “big institutions” manage and allocate the money on his behalf. In a remark that went viral, Trump said, “I am profiting because the stock market is going up. Everybody is profiting.”

A White House spokesperson told Benzinga earlier that all actions by the Trump administration are taken in the "best interest of the American people," while rejecting any suggestions of "conflict of interest."

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