HOOD Jumps 3% as Robinhood Unveils AI Agents, Blockchain Expansion

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Vlad Tenev on Thursday announced AI trading agents, tokenized U.S. stocks for 120 countries, and perpetual futures across commodities, ETFs, and FX in Europe.

What Are Robinhood’s AI Trading Agents And How Do They Work?

Speaking on CNBC, Tenev said agentic trading is a new category built on a simple premise: every capability a human trader can execute will be available to an AI agent.

He said high-frequency and algorithmic trading has been standard practice for institutional players for decades, but that level of computing power has been out of reach for everyday investors.

“The end state of agentic trading at Robinhood is to give the everyday person access to the same tools, the same computation, the same power that institutional investors and high-frequency trading firms have been enjoying for several decades,” Tenev said.

Robinhood Chain Now Lets 120 Countries Access US Stocks

Robinhood launched its own blockchain, Robinhood Chain, built specifically for real-world assets.

The chain launched with tokenized stock tokens giving exposure to US equities across more than 120 countries, with Tenev framing it as an extension of what Robinhood did for American retail investors applied globally.

In Europe, Robinhood is launching perpetual futures, contracts with no expiration date, across commodities, ETFs, and FX with up to 10x leverage and around-the-clock trading.

Tenev said the product is purpose-built for active traders who want capital-efficient directional exposure without the overhead of rolling traditional futures contracts.

Trump Accounts Are Live With 5.5 Million Children Already Signed Up

Robinhood is the sole initial broker and trustee for Trump accounts, a new government program seeding $1,000 for every newborn through Treasury, in partnership with BNY.

Tenev said 5.5 million children have already signed up against a pool of 60 million eligible, with the official launch set for July 4th.

“The goal is to make this the best consumer product that the government’s ever been associated with,” Tenev said, pointing to incoming philanthropic contributions including a donation from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation as drivers of future growth.

HOOD Breaks Above All Four EMAs For The First Time Since October

HOOD trades up 3% today, breaking above all four major EMAs in what the chart describes as a clean bullish flip for the first time since October 2025’s peak at $155.

The stock rallied from February lows near $65 all the way to today’s intraday high of $120 before pulling back, testing the major descending trendline from October.

RSI sits at 66.61, heating up but not yet overbought. A daily close above $120 confirms the breakout and targets $130 then $150.

Rejection back below the 20 EMA at $97.97 signals a failed breakout and opens a retest of the $90 EMA cluster.

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