Bitcoin Holds $61,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Surge up to 4% Ahead of July 4 Celebrations

Bitcoin held above the $61,000 level on Thursday as investor sentiment improved following a more dovish tone from the Federal Reserve that eased pressure on risk assets.

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 131,062 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $598.92 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $294.6 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Wednesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $14.9 million.

In the past 24 hours, top gainers include MemeCore, Uniswap and Lighter.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Bitcoin OG Lucky noted Bitcoin is staging a strong recovery toward a key breakout level, with elevated leverage adding to market risk. Analysts say the next move could be decisive if BTC sustains its current momentum.

Trader Jelle highlighted Bitcoin bulls are defending key support, with a three-day bullish divergence helping price rebound toward the previous trading range.

Analysts say a move back above $65,000 would strengthen the near-term outlook, while gradual accumulation remains the preferred strategy.

CryptosBatman pointed out Bitcoin flashing a bullish divergence, with price making lower lows while the RSI posting higher lows. Analysts say BTC is now testing its 100-day EMA, a key technical level that could determine whether the next major move is a breakout or another rejection.

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