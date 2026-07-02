Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
July 2, 2026 12:35 PM 1 min read

Is This the Bitcoin Bottom at $61,000? Wait Until October for Confirmation, Cantor Fitzgerald Writes

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could be approaching the final phase of its current bear market, with historical cycle analysis suggesting a bottom within the next few months.

Late October Bear Market Low

In a Cantor Fitzgerald report on June 30, analysts led by Gareth Gacetta highlighted that Bitcoin was 252 days past from its late-2025 peak and had declined about 51% as of June 10.

Across the previous three market cycles, Bitcoin bottomed an average of 384 days after reaching its cycle high.

If the historical pattern repeats, Cantor estimates the current bear market could reach its low around late October.

The analysts cautioned that the framework should not be viewed as a precise market-timing tool. Regulatory developments, macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical events could alter the trajectory, reported CoinDesk

However, they argued crypto markets often become self-reinforcing as investors anchor expectations around historical cycles.

Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead Preferred Networks

Cantor identified Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) as one of the strongest examples of fee-driven token economics through its buyback-and-burn model.

The bank continues to view Bitcoin as the benchmark monetary asset within digital assets, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) remains the dominant collateral layer supporting decentralized finance.

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved