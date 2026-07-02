Is This the Bitcoin Bottom at $61,000? Wait Until October for Confirmation, Cantor Fitzgerald Writes

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) could be approaching the final phase of its current bear market, with historical cycle analysis suggesting a bottom within the next few months.

Late October Bear Market Low

In a Cantor Fitzgerald report on June 30, analysts led by Gareth Gacetta highlighted that Bitcoin was 252 days past from its late-2025 peak and had declined about 51% as of June 10.

Across the previous three market cycles, Bitcoin bottomed an average of 384 days after reaching its cycle high.

If the historical pattern repeats, Cantor estimates the current bear market could reach its low around late October.

The analysts cautioned that the framework should not be viewed as a precise market-timing tool. Regulatory developments, macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical events could alter the trajectory, reported CoinDesk

However, they argued crypto markets often become self-reinforcing as investors anchor expectations around historical cycles.

Bitcoin, Ethereum Lead Preferred Networks

Cantor identified Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) as one of the strongest examples of fee-driven token economics through its buyback-and-burn model.

The bank continues to view Bitcoin as the benchmark monetary asset within digital assets, while Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) remains the dominant collateral layer supporting decentralized finance.

Image: Shutterstock