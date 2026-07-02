Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
XRP
July 2, 2026 10:57 AM 2 min read

XRP Surges 5% Despite Two Days of ETF Outflows: What Is Happening?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up 5% in 24 hours, its strongest bounce since the June 15 short squeeze. The token is now challenging the year-long descending trendline dating back to the July 2025 $3.40 peak.

XRP ETFs Just Logged Their First Back-To-Back Outflows Since March

U.S. spot XRP ETFs recorded $1.86 million in outflows on July 1, following a $2.83 million outflow on June 30, the first consecutive outflow days since March 9-10. 

Despite those two days, the ninth straight week of XRP ETF flows remains net positive at roughly $10 million, extending what had been eight consecutive weeks of inflows. The outflows look like a blip rather than a trend reversal so far.

Derivatives Are Backing The Move With Real Money, Not Just Short Covering

Open interest jumped 6.85% to $2.44 billion alongside a 29% volume spike, pointing to new longs entering rather than shorts closing. 

Options volume exploded 81%, with traders actively buying calls on the bounce. Top traders on Binance sit long at a 2.94 ratio while the overall crowd remains nearly neutral at 1.07, leaving a large retail short base that could get squeezed if price holds above $1.10.

Meanwhile, spot netflow adds the most convincing signal. $9.06 million worth of XRP flowed off exchanges today, meaning holders are withdrawing rather than selling into the bounce, a sign of accumulation rather than distribution.

XRP Is Now Testing The Most Important Level Of The Entire Downtrend

Price has broken above the 20 EMA at $1.1044 for the first time in weeks and now tests the BB mid at $1.1137 at exactly the same level as the year-long descending trendline from July 2025’s $3.40 peak. 

That trendline has rejected every meaningful rally attempt for eleven months.

A daily close above $1.1137 and the trendline targets $1.1895 then $1.2349. Rejection at the BB mid fades price back toward the $1 demand zone floor.

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved