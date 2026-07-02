Trump Crypto Windfall Turns Heads: How the 'Crypto President' Raked In $1.4 Billion

President Trump’s crypto ventures have generated an estimated $1.4 billion in income last year, all the while most investors in Trump-affiliated crypto endeavors remain underwater, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Trump In Green, Investors In Losses

According to a financial disclosure, Trump earned around $800 million from World Liberty Financial in 2025.

Combined with proceeds from his meme coin and other crypto businesses, the president’s digital asset ventures generated about $1.4 billion last year..

Retail investors on the other hand have experienced steep losses by investing in crypto related ventures of Trump.

Blockchain analytics firm Nansen found that approximately two-thirds of wallets that purchased the TRUMP meme coin are currently holding unrealized losses, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The report also stated that 85% of secondary-market buyers of World Liberty Financial’s token remain underwater. Etherscan data shows 99.3% of the WLFI token’s valuation is held by whales.

The Trump meme coin, (CRYPTO: TRUMP), reached a market capitalization of nearly $15 billion shortly after launching in January 2025 before falling about 97% to roughly $407 million currently, according to the report.

Investors React

Some investors expressed disappointment after backing Trump’s crypto projects.

Morten Christensen, founder of AirdropAlert.com and a holder of WLFI tokens, told the WSJ that he had hoped gains from the investment would help fund his retirement.

However, he suffered significant losses while Trump profited from the token sale.

Christensen who had also attended the Mar-a-Lago dinner event by Trump called WLFI a ‘good, explosive cocktail" in September 2025.

Others defended the president, arguing investors knowingly accepted the risks associated with speculative crypto assets.

Vincent Deriu, a crypto investor who accumulated more than 8,000 TRUMP tokens, stated that participation was voluntary, and investors understood the risks involved.

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