Robinhood Announces Public Blockchain, Tokenized Stocks in Crypto Expansion Push

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) on Wednesday announced its biggest crypto and decentralized finance expansion as it accelerates its global growth strategy to bridge traditional finance and crypto.

The Launch

At an event in London on July 1, the company introduced its expanded product suite which includes its own Layer-2 blockchain, tokenized stocks, decentralized lending, AI-powered crypto trading and new perpetual futures offerings

The product suite also includes Stock Tokens, allowing eligible users in more than 120 countries to trade tokenized U.S. stocks around the clock through decentralized exchanges.

Users can also deploy tokenized shares into lending pools or use them as collateral across DeFi protocols.

DeFi Product Suite, Europe Perp Futures

The company is rolling out Robinhood Earn to eligible U.S. customers for lending dollar-backed USDG stablecoins through self-custody wallets for an estimated 7% APY.

Robinhood Wallet users in selected jurisdictions will also gain access to decentralized perpetual futures trading through Lighter, with traders earning reward points convertible into LIT tokens.

Robinhood is expanding perp futures trading across Europe beyond cryptocurrencies.

In the U.S., the brokerage firm is also introducing maker order types for advanced crypto traders, reducing trading fees to as low as 0% based on trading volume.

AI-Powered Crypto Trading

Robinhood is extending its recently launched Agentic Trading technology into cryptocurrencies.

The upcoming Agentic Accounts will allow eligible U.S. users to connect AI models to Robinhood’s trading infrastructure, enabling automated market analysis and strategy execution while allowing traders to retain control over capital allocation and risk parameters.

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