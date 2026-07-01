Dogecoin Drops to $0.07, Down 90% From Its Highs: What Is Happening?

House Of Doge-Brag House Merger Completed

The company, now the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, said the listing provides direct access to U.S. capital markets to accelerate its strategy across payments, digital asset treasury management, real-world asset tokenization and professional sports.

Analysts Watch Key Levels

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez identified $0.06 as Dogecoin’s most critical support level in an X post on July 1.

Martinez said the multi-year accumulation zone has historically preceded some of the meme coin’s strongest rallies, making the level crucial for bulls to defend.

In an X post on July 1, Daan Crypto Trades revealed he is closely monitoring DOGE’s long-term support around $0.05.

According to Daan, a prolonged period of consolidation followed by a break in market structure could present an attractive swing trading opportunity. Dogecoin has historically delivered strong rebounds once broader crypto bear markets bottom.

Comeback For Dog-Themed Coins?

Despite weak sentiment surrounding meme coins, trader Shelby in an X post on June 30 argued that established dog-themed cryptocurrencies remain well positioned if the sector regains momentum.

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