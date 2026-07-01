XRP ETFs Record Third Straight Positive Month Despite 18% Price Drop

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) logged a third straight month of ETF inflows in June, pulling in $59.4 million even as the token trades near its lowest level in over a year.

XRP And HYPE Are The Only ETFs Taking In Money Right Now

Unlike most tokens drawing ETF interest, Hyperliquid generated just over $80 million in fees over the past 30 days according to DefiLlama, placing it third among all protocols globally behind only Tether and Circle.

XRP Is Printing A Rare Reversal Signal At A Critical Level

XRP bounces 2% on Wednesday at one of the most important technical levels of the year.

The year-long descending trendline from July 2025’s $3.65 peak sits right at current price, the same line that rejected every rally attempt for 11 months.

XRP also prints its third RSI bull divergence signal at these lows. The prior two, in November 2025 and February 2026, each produced rallies of 40% to 80%.

A close above the trendline and the 20 EMA at $1.1050 targets $1.1932 then $1.3014. Losing $1.00 breaks the divergence setup and opens $0.90 then $0.80.

July Has Historically Been One of the Strongest Month for XRP

Historical data shows XRP has averaged a 9.53% gain in July across all years on record, with the median return sitting at 6.91%.

In 2024 XRP gained 31.2% in July, and in 2023 it surged 47.6%, making it one of the token’s most consistently strong calendar months heading into Q3.

FxPro Chief Market Analyst Alex Kuptsikevich noted Bitcoin has ended July higher in 10 of the past 15 years, with an average gain of 19% against an average decline of just 7.8%, adding broader seasonal tailwinds behind the current bounce attempt.

XRP Derivatives Show Longs Outnumber Shorts But Open Interest Is Fading

XRP open interest sits at $2.31 billion, down 1.01% on the day, while the long/short ratio across accounts on Binance stands at 2.59 and OKX at 3.05, meaning longs outnumber shorts by a wide margin.

Top traders on Binance hold a long/short ratio of 2.93 by accounts, signaling conviction on the long side despite the price weakness.

Over the past 24 hours, $2.07 million in longs were liquidated against $1.21 million in shorts, a relatively balanced flush.

Moreover, options volume jumped 61.6% to $3.23 million, suggesting traders are actively hedging or positioning around the current trendline test rather than sitting on the sidelines.

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