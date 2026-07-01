Bitcoin Ended Q2 Down 11%: These 3 Factors Are to Blame

Bitcoin Rallied To $82,000 In April Then Reversed Hard

Crypto entered Q2 with momentum, with Bitcoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) both climbing roughly 20% from early April as geopolitical anxiety briefly eased and institutional demand improved.

That recovery didn’t hold. Three forces hit at once: oil prices spiked with Brent crude hitting $126.41, the Fed turned more hawkish, and capital started rotating into AI stocks where earnings momentum stayed intact.

The divergence became clear toward the end of May.

Bitcoin now sits near $60,000, roughly 52% below its all-time high of $126,000 set in late 2025.

All Three Major Demand Channels Weakened At The Same Time

Coin Metrics identified three pillars that normally support Bitcoin’s price, which all cracked in Q2.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs started strong with a single-day inflow peak of $474 million on April 20, then flipped.

Outflows dominated the rest of the quarter with 53 outflow days against just 30 inflow days. June alone accounted for $3.84 billion of the quarter’s total $4.08 billion in net outflows.

MSTR buying pace slowed materially as STRC fell to a record low near $74 and its mNAV compressed toward 1.0, weakening the funding mechanism behind its accumulation.

The stablecoin market contracted by $4.2 billion across Q2, removing a layer of dry powder that supports on-chain activity.

The Market Enters Q3 Deleveraged But Thinner

Combined Bitcoin and Ethereum long liquidations totaled $8.35 billion across Q2, with more than half occurring between May 25 and June 7 as overleveraged longs were flushed out.

Bitcoin open interest fell 32% from its peak to $33.5 billion, while Ethereum open interest dropped 40% to $16.2 billion.

Bitcoin’s orderbook depth declined from nearly $70 million in early May to roughly $35 to $40 million by late June, leaving the market thinner and more sensitive to selling pressure heading into Q3.

Image: Shutterstock