Bitcoin Cratered 20% in June as ETFs Bled $4.5 Billion: What's Next for BTC?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) lost 20% of its value in June, its worst monthly performance since June 2022. U.S. spot ETFs shed $4.5 billion in their worst month since launching in January 2024.

June’s Price Chart Looks Unlike Almost Any Other Month In Bitcoin’s History

Bitcoin’s June candlestick closed as a solid red bar with almost no wicks on either end, making the bearish signal even worse than the raw 20% number suggests.

Wicks show where buyers or sellers pushed back during a period. Long wicks mean both sides were fighting. June had none of that.

Price opened June 1, fell in a near-straight line, and closed at its lowest point of the month, with no meaningful bounce and no relief rally anywhere in between.

Traders call this pattern a Marubozu.

It shows up rarely on monthly charts and signals sellers controlled price from the first day to the last, with buyers never mounting any real resistance. Most months, even bad ones, show at least some pushback. June showed none.

ETF Outflows Hit A Record That Topped The Previous Worst Month By 29%

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $4.5 billion in net outflows in June, ending a nine-day outflow streak on June 30 alone with another $222.6 million leaving.

BlackRock’s IBIT (NASDAQ:IBIT) , the largest spot Bitcoin ETF by net assets, accounted for $3.55 billion of those outflows on its own.

The June total beats the previous record monthly outflow of $3.48 billion set in February 2025 by 29%, according to SoSoValue data.

Capital rotating into AI-related deals and SpaceX’s (NASDAQ:SPCX) historic IPO are the main drivers pulling institutional money away from Bitcoin over the month.

Schiff Says $58K Support Won’t Hold, Sees Path To $20K

Peter Schiff said Monday he doubts Bitcoin’s current support near $58,000 holds, arguing a break there opens a test of the August 2024 low and that a failure of that level puts $20,000 back in play.

He tied the downside risk directly to Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) , saying the company will need to sell increasing amounts of Bitcoin to maintain its minimum dollar reserve as the price falls.

Analyst forecasts from multiple firms including Bitwise and Galaxy Digital have placed the likely bottom range between $48,000 and $55,000, broadly consistent with the Marubozu pattern’s bearish signal and the absence of any visible buying pressure in June’s price action.

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