JD Vance's Financial Disclosure Just Dropped— And He's Holding Up to $500K in Bitcoin

A Substantial Crypto Stake

The Executive Branch Personnel Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 278e) covering the 2025 calendar year was officially received by the OGE on June 29, 2026, after the Vice President was “granted a 45-day extension to file.”

This substantial holding explicitly links a top executive branch official to the digital currency market.

Broader Financial Maneuvers

Beyond his cryptocurrency stash, the Vice President‘s disclosure outlines a series of traditional market transactions executed throughout 2025.

While Vance held his crypto assets, he actively deployed capital into large blocks of index funds and sold off specific venture capital interests.

Most notably, on a single day—June 27, 2025—Vance executed purchases across major exchange-traded funds that exceeded $1.25 million in combined minimum value.

Key 2025 Transactions

The following table outlines the most significant non-crypto trades disclosed in the Vice President’s filing.

These purchases demonstrate that while the Vice President maintains a footprint in the digital asset space with Bitcoin, the volume of his recent transactional portfolio remains heavily anchored in mainstream, diversified index funds.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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