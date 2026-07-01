Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include a comment from a White House spokesperson.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) pushed for stronger legislation to bar President Donald Trump and his family from profiting off cryptocurrency, after new disclosures on Tuesday revealed income in excess of $1 billion in 2025.

Warren Demands Improved Crypto Bill

Warren said that the cryptocurrency legislation, i.e., the Clarity Act, eligible for a full floor vote in the Senate, must have provisions to stop Trump and his family from making money from cryptocurrency ventures.

Steve Rattner, a well-known Wall Street financier, weighed in on the financial benefits of the “Trump family’s White House self-dealing.”

‘Not A Good Look’

Lawrence Lepard, an investment manager and Austrian economist, said that the disclosure didn’t give a “good look” and could spark political backlash against cryptocurrency if Democrats regain power.

Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb was sharply critical of Trump’s cryptocurrency fortune, deeming it as “greatest onslaught of corruption in the history of mankind.”

Trump Made A Bomb With Crypto

According to financial disclosure released on Tuesday, Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures netted him roughly $1.2 billion in 2025, the very first year of his presidency.

The windfall included over $520 million from the sale of tokens issued by World Liberty Financial and more than $635 million in royalties collected from the Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) memecoin.

A White House spokesperson told Benzinga that all actions by the Trump administration are taken in the “best interest of the American people,” while rejecting any suggestions of “conflict of interest” for the president or his family. The spokesperson accused the media of ‘recycling’ a tired narrative that Democrats have ‘pushed’ for a decade.

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