President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures have generated over $1 billion in income in 2025, according to his annual financial disclosure released on Tuesday.

WLFI, Memecoin Royalties Net A Windfall

Trump’s income included over $520 million from the sale of tokens issued by World Liberty Financial, the cryptocurrency platform founded by his sons, and over $65 million from equity sales in WLFI’s holding company, WLF Holdco

LLC.

The filing disclosed $1.8 million in validator rewards generated from staked Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

CIC Digital LLC, an affiliate of the Trump Organization that controls the ownership of Official Trump (CRYPTO: TRUMP) memecoin, reported collecting more than $635 million in royalties from so‑called "Celebration Coins.”

It’s worth adding that from its post-launch high in January 2025, the memecoin has declined by more than 97%.

The ‘Crypto President’

The latest disclosure pointed to a sizable expansion in Trump’s cryptocurrency-related revenue streams. Last year’s disclosure recorded $57 million from those activities.

The first family’s foray into the cryptocurrency world has been lucrative. A June report estimated the family earned at least $2.3 billion from four cryptocurrency ventures since returning to the White House.

The ventures were promoted through social media and public appearances, and the Trumps licensed the family name rather than investing their own capital. The report mentioned that despite price declines, the family remained in profit while investors absorbed the losses.

Forbes now estimates Trump’s net worth to be $6 billion, a significant leap from $2.3 billion in 2024.

Price Action: At the time of writing, TRUMP was exchanging hands at $1.67, up 0.32% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.



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