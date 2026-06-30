Leading cryptocurrencies reversed course on Tuesday amid negative sentiment in the market, but analysts believe the sell-off may have carved out a bottom.

Crypto Market Retreats

Bitcoin pulled back to about $58,000 after Monday’s surge, while 24‑hour trading volume ticked up slightly. Ethereum pulled back from $1,600 and traded around the $1,500 level, while XRP and Dogecoin slipped modestly.

Nearly $250 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with $183 million in bullish long positions alone erased, according to Coinglass data.

Bitcoin’s open interest rose 1.52% over the last 24 hours. An increase in open interest when the price falls indicates a short buildup, meaning sellers are entering the market to create new short positions.

"Extreme Fear" sentiment persisted in the market, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.07 trillion, broadly unchanged over the last 24 hours.

Dow Hits New Closing High

Dow finished June 2.43% higher, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slid 1.32% and 3.22%, respectively.

Bitcoin Inside ‘High-Coviction Accumulation Zone’

Ali Martinez, a widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader, noted that Bitcoin’s supply in loss has exceeded its supply in profit for the first time in this cycle.

Martinez said that this on-chain crossover has historically aligned with “major” cycle bottoms in 2011, 2014, 2018, and 2020.

“While historical data shows that the duration of these crossover periods can vary from a few weeks to several months before a primary trend reversal begins, it confirms that BTC is currently trading inside a high-conviction accumulation zone,” the analyst added.

On-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant highlighted a negative Coinbase Premium Index for Ethereum, suggesting high selling pressure from U.S. institutional investors. At the same time, funding rates on Binance have turned negative, which suggests leveraged traders are leaning bearish.

“The combination of deeply negative funding rates and a discount on Coinbase often characterizes a ‘Wall of Worry,'” the analytics firm said. “Historically, when speculative sentiment is this depressed while organic supply is being absorbed by staking, it creates a fragile environment for short-sellers.”

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