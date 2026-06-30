Sandwich Attacks On The XRP Ledger? There's An Easy Fix, Ripple Exec Says

Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz on Monday proposed a new transaction reservation scheme to eliminate front-running and sandwich attacks on the XRP Ledger.

How Validators Currently Game The System

XRPresso explained the issue in a viral thread on Monday. The problem is that some well-connected XRP Ledger validators may be able to see trades just before they are finalized.

That gives them a small but powerful advantage. If they spot a large trade coming, they can place their own trade right before it and another one right after it. This can move the price against the original trader, while the validator profits from the gap.

Normal users trading through regular wallets or apps cannot see this happening in advance. They simply get a worse price, while validators with faster access or better visibility keep gaining an edge.

The XRP Ledger was designed to randomize transaction ordering to prevent this kind of behavior. But XRPresso argues that, in practice, this protection may not be strong enough against players with privileged access.

Schwartz’s Fix Lets Traders Reserve A Guaranteed Execution Slot

Schwartz responded Monday with a proposed fix, saying he isn’t too concerned about the issue but laid out a system anyway.

Traders would pay roughly double the normal fee to reserve their transaction’s place in an upcoming batch, up to about a minute in advance.

Once reserved, that trade executes in its guaranteed spot no matter what anyone else does, shutting out the front-running advantage validators currently hold.

Schwartz also added a safeguard: if someone tried to buy up every reserved spot just to block other traders, the fee for doing so climbs sharply, making that kind of abuse too expensive to sustain.

XRP Is Sitting At The Most Important Technical Level In A Year

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) trades down 2.5% today, converging directly with the year-long descending trendline from July 2025’s $3.65 peak. ‘

That single trendline has rejected every meaningful rally attempt for almost a full year, making this test one of the most significant technical moments since the downtrend began.

A daily close above the trendline would mark a major structural shift, opening a path toward $1.1088 then $1.1982.

Rejection here and a break below the $1.00 psychological level instead sends price toward $0.90, then $0.80.

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