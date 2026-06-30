Peter Schiff: Imagine How Much Weaker Bitcoin Will Still Be When Saylor Starts Selling

Peter Schiff on Tuesday questioned why Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bulls consider $20,000 unrealistic when BTC traded at that level only in 2022.

Schiff Says Strategy’s Buying Couldn’t Stop Bitcoin From Falling 53%

Schiff pointed to Strategy Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) buying record as proof Bitcoin’s support is weaker than it looks.

Since October 2025, Strategy spent nearly $17 billion accumulating Bitcoin, yet price still fell 53% over that stretch despite the buying pressure.

Schiff also flagged STRC’s current yield sitting at 15%, well above the 12% dividend rate Strategy just raised it to.

He argued Strategy will need to push the rate even higher to get STRC’s price back to $100 par, a move that increases cash burn and could force more Bitcoin sales sooner to maintain the company’s minimum dollar reserve.

$4.4 Billion Supply Overhang Is Working Against Any Bounce

Glassnode data shows Bitcoin ETFs sold off 71,600 BTC, worth more than $4 billion, in June alone, the largest monthly redemption on record.

Corporate treasuries only absorbed 7,500 BTC over the same stretch. Add in freshly mined coins, and the net supply hitting the market comes to roughly 77,000 BTC, or $4.4 billion, more than institutional buyers are soaking up.

That imbalance means any near-term price bounce likely runs out of fuel quickly unless ETF flows turn positive again.

Strategy’s own $1.25 billion Bitcoin monetization plan adds to that overhang rather than easing it, even as the company frames the move as building reserves to protect its dividend obligations.

Bitcoin Broke Its Third Rising Channel Of 2026

Bitcoin trades down 3%, marking the third channel breakdown this year following similar failures in late January and late May.

Each breakdown has produced a sharper decline than the last, and price just fell straight through the $59,500 to $60,000 demand zone that briefly held last week.

The full bearish EMA stack sits overhead from $62,341 to $76,334, with no major support visible until the next demand zone near $52,000 to $53,000.

Reclaiming $59,500 would mark a recovery attempt toward $62,341, but the bearish trigger has already fired, with $52,000 to $53,000 now the next stop.

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