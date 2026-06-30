Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
June 30, 2026 2:18 PM 2 min read

Stripe, Visa, BlackRock Back New Open USD Stablecoin In Bid To Challenge Tether, Circle

What Happened

The group will launch Open Standard, a new stablecoin venture designed to broaden access to digital money-movement infrastructure.

Open Standard will issue its own U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, called Open USD, which partners plan to integrate into their platforms once it launches later this year.

Other backers include Klarna, Chime Financial, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and several fintech, crypto, banking and payment companies.

The effort will be led on an interim basis by Zach Abrams, co-founder and CEO of Bridge, the stablecoin infrastructure company owned by Stripe, reported Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Abrams said existing stablecoins have strengths, but businesses need an option that is open, low-cost, high-throughput, accessible and aligned with their interests.

Neutral Governance, Shared Economics

Open Standard aims to differentiate itself through neutral governance and shared economics.

Most stablecoin issuers profit from interest earned on reserves. However, earnings from Open USD reserves will be shared among partners, after a small management fee to cover operating costs.

BNY chief product and innovation officer Carolyn Weinberg said a stablecoin with neutral governance and shared economics could help unlock the next phase of digital asset growth, as reported by Bloomberg.

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved