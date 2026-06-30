Ripple Expands Into Credit Markets, But Volatility For XRP Looms At $1 Support

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is approaching a pivotal technical level, even as Ripple unveiled a new lending protocol aimed at expanding the XRP Ledger’s institutional financial infrastructure.

Ripple Expands XRPL Into Credit Markets

In a Ripple blog post on June 29, Ripple introduced the XRPL Lending Protocol, an on-chain lending framework designed to expand the XRP Ledger into institutional credit markets.

This will enable loans backed by tokenized assets such as Treasuries, stablecoins, commodities and private credit without requiring holders to sell them.

Unlike traditional DeFi lending platforms, the protocol keeps credit underwriting, compliance and loan negotiations off chain while automating loan origination, interest accrual, repayments and default handling on chain.

Ripple said its dual-layer design, combining Single Asset Vaults with a standardized lending protocol, creates scalable financing infrastructure that mirrors traditional capital markets.

The lending protocol will trigger a spike in the use of Ripple’s stablecoin on-chain. XRPL which is already handling institutional settlement will assist in reducing operational complexity and enable institutions to manage more of the financial lifecycle in one place.

XRP Gearing For Volatile Move

In an X post on June 30, crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted XRP is nearing a decisive move, with multiple technical and on-chain indicators pointing to heightened volatility:

From a chart perspective, Martinez added that XRP has already encountered resistance at the upper boundary of its trading channel and is now drifting toward the channel’s midpoint, which aligns with the $0.70-$0.80 support zone.

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