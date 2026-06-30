Tom Lee Says Crypto Is 'Not Really Broken', But Missing Bitcoin's Best Days Can Break Your Balance

Tom Lee told Anthony Scaramucci on Friday that timing Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is a losing game, given nearly all of its annual gains come from a tiny handful of trading days.

Why Timing Bitcoin Is Nearly Impossible To Get Right

Lee said Bitcoin has delivered the best compounded annual return of any asset over the past 10 to 15 years, but that performance hides a brutal truth underneath it.

Strip out the 10 best trading days each year, and an investor’s return flips to negative 27% annually instead.

The same pattern holds in traditional markets.

Over just the past three years, missing the S&P’s 10 best days cost investors more than 24 percentage points of return, meaning last year alone would have turned into a negative double-digit year for anyone who stepped out of the market even briefly.

Crypto Sentiment Is Worse Than After The FTX Collapse

Lee described current crypto sentiment as worse than the period following FTX’s implosion.

Bitcoin’s RSI sits at an all-time low, Google search volume has dropped, and the fear and greed index reads more negative than it did during the FTX crisis.

He attributed part of the price weakness to capital rotating into AI rather than any breakdown in crypto’s underlying thesis.

“Crypto I think is not really a broken story, but it is going to have price lagging in the near term because the fundamental story is compounding,” Lee said.

He added that Wall Street’s outdated tech stack is being rebuilt on crypto rails regardless of short-term price action, and that he expects sentiment this negative to mark a buying opportunity rather than a warning sign.

Saylor Faces A Coordinated Attack On Strategy’s Capital Structure

Lee compared Michael Saylor’s position to a B-17 bomber falling behind formation, the exact target fighters would attack first.

He said short sellers are testing Strategy Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) public capital structure precisely because it’s accessible to attack in ways Bitcoin’s blockchain itself is not.

Lee said the strongest defense for Saylor is raising cash through common stock sales rather than selling Bitcoin, since Bitcoin sales create a spoofing effect given Saylor’s outsized influence on the market.

He said building a larger equity and cash cushion protects the entire capital stack of preferred shares, convertibles, and debt sitting above Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings.

Bitmine Holds $600 Million In Cash And Generates $250 Million In Staking Rewards

Lee, who chairs Bitmine Immersion Technologies’ (NASDAQ:BMNR) board, said the company operates with a deliberately conservative capital structure during the current crypto winter.

Bitmine keeps roughly $600 million in cash, stakes about 80% of its Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) holdings, and generates more than $250 million annually in staking rewards alone.

Lee said Ethereum stands to benefit directly as Wall Street tokenizes stocks and funds onto its blockchain, since Ethereum remains the most widely used network for that purpose.

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