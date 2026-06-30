Bitcoin Is 'Canary In The Coal Mine For Liquidity', Could Fall Below $50,000 Expert Warns

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has not yet reached its bottom and could fall below $50,000 if tight liquidity conditions and unfavorable debt refinancing rates persist, according to veteran industry expert.

BTC To $50,000?

In an interview with David Lin on June 29, Richard Smith, executive director of the Foundation for the Study of Cycles, said Bitcoin remains in the middle of a broader correction driven by weakening global liquidity and a rotation out of financial assets.

"We’ve had a pretty reliable forecast of Bitcoin for several years now," Smith said, arguing that the current downtrend is consistent with historical cycle behavior.

"I absolutely expect Bitcoin to be below $50,000."

According to Smith, previous Bitcoin corrections have typically ranged between 75% and 80% from cycle peaks, suggesting the current drawdown may not be complete after Bitcoin’s decline from roughly $125,000.

He described Bitcoin as “the canary in the coal mine for liquidity,” saying the asset tends to respond early when financial conditions tighten.

“I think Bitcoin is not done going down, I’m afraid.”

Liquidity, Debt And Inflation

Smith attributed the bearish outlook to a global liquidity cycle in which capital is rotating away from financial assets and toward the real economy, including energy and commodities.

He argued governments and central banks face an unprecedented debt refinancing challenge after years of ultra-low interest rates encouraged corporations and governments to lock in cheap financing.

“The debt explosion is existential,” Smith noted. “The machine has to be kept going.”

While he expects policymakers to continue expanding credit to support refinancing, Smith says persistent inflation and higher debt-servicing costs will continue weighing on risk assets over the next several years.

Gold Preferred Over Bitcoin

Despite expecting further downside in both assets near term, Smith said he favors gold over Bitcoin during the current macro cycle.

He expects the U.S. dollar to strengthen, limiting upside for precious metals, but still believes gold will outperform Bitcoin because investors continue to view it as the preferred safe-haven asset.

“Gold crushed Bitcoin over the last couple of years,” Smith stated. “As we head into these more challenging times, gold is going to continue to be preferred over Bitcoin.”

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