XRP Flirts With Falling Below $1 Despite Record Network Growth: What Is Going On?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) hit a 19-month low near $1.01 last week, even as new wallet creation and bullish sentiment both hit three-month highs.

New Wallets Are Flooding In Right As Price Looks Most Fragile

The XRP Ledger added 4,941 new wallets in a single day, its strongest network growth spike in over three months, according to Santiment data.

That surge is happening at the exact moment price sits closest to breaking below the psychologically important $1 level.

Sentiment has shifted sharply bullish too. The crowd is now posting 3.7 bullish comments for every bearish one, also a three-month high, treating the $1.00 to $1.05 range as a dip-buying zone rather than a breakdown.

Santiment pointed to XRP’s history of sharp rebounds, ongoing ETF momentum, and continued accumulation from larger holders as the drivers behind the optimism, even as price action stays ugly.

XRP ETFs Just Logged Their Eighth Straight Week Of Inflows

XRP spot ETFs added $15.6 million in net inflows on June 26, extending an eight-week inflow streak to $144.7 million in cumulative total.

XRP Is Testing The Trendline That’s Rejected Every Rally For 10 Months

XRP is pressing directly against the lower Bollinger Band at $1.0015. That level has repeatedly capped selling pressure since June.

More importantly, price is converging right now with the year-long descending trendline from July 2025’s $3.20 peak, a line that has rejected every single rally attempt for over ten months.

A confirmed break above that trendline would mark a historically significant shift in XRP’s structure, opening a path toward $1.1195 then $1.1904.

Losing the $1 psychological level instead sends price toward fresh capitulation near $0.90, then $0.80. The November 2025 death cross remains fully intact across the moving average stack, keeping the broader trend pointed down until proven otherwise.

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