Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) slammed on Monday expenditures by political action committees during elections, including those by the cryptocurrency lobby, and called for a move to publicly funded campaigns.

Move To Public Funding, Demands Sanders

Sanders took to X to express his concerns about the influence of big money in politics, specifically calling out the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and its allies.

“This is legalized bribery,” the senior lawmaker said. “End Citizens United and move to the public funding of elections NOW.”

PACs Pour Millions In 2026 Elections

The AIPAC is an influential, bipartisan political lobbying organization that advocates for pro-Israel policies and strong bilateral relations between the U.S. and Israel. One of its leading affiliates has already spent more than $34 million so far this election cycle, according to FEC records, and still holds over $93 million in its war chest.

Similarly, AI-linked PACs have poured heavily into 2026 races, with Leading The Future, backed by venture capital firm Andreesen Horowitz, spending $24.39 million as of March 31.

Sanders said that AIPAC and allies have spent $50 million, AI interests have spent $185 million, and the cryptocurrency lobby has spent $288 million in the 2026 election cycle,

Benzinga could not independently verify the total funding figures Sanders mentioned. The senator didn’t immediately return Benzinga’s request for comment. A response from AIPAC to Sanders’ allegations is also awaited.

Sanders Wants To Limit Private Donor Influence

This isn’t the first time Sanders has voiced his concerns about the influence of money in politics. In the past, he has criticized Andreesen Horowitz for reportedly pouring massive funds into "buy politicians" who oppose regulating artificial intelligence and the cryptocurrency industry.

Earlier in the year, he slammed the Trump family for profiteering from cryptocurrency deals, calling it an "unprecedented kleptocracy".

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