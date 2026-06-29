Bitcoin's Next Buyer Is Not Human Says Animoca's Yat Siu: How AI Will Influence Crypto

Animoca Brands co-founder Yat Siu argued this week that AI agents will become crypto’s biggest buyer, with altcoins positioned as the commodities that power an agent-driven economy.

Why Siu Thinks Tokens Become The Commodities Of AI

Siu’s thesis centers on inference tokens, the units people already spend using OpenAI, Anthropic, and Gemini.

He argues developers can turn those spending patterns into tradable commodities that represent compute and energy, with real burn mechanisms and genuine utility, much like semiconductor chips function as commodities in physical manufacturing.

“You’re already spending tokens for OpenAI and Anthropic and Gemini,” Siu said. “Imagine turning that into a commodity. It’s a representation of compute and energy and there’s real utility,” he added.

Hundreds Of Billions Of Agents Could Eventually Hold Their Own Wallets

Siu currently runs 212 AI agents personally through Hello Minds, the platform formerly known as Animoca Minds.

“We humans were the test for the agents,” Siu said, describing the past several years of blockchain scaling work as preparation for agent-driven volume rather than human adoption.

He believes mainstream human adoption of crypto will ultimately follow agents into space rather than the other way around.

NFTs Could Make A Comeback As AI Agents Start Buying Status Symbols

Siu argued NFTs function as a wealth status symbol within crypto, and that AI agents will eventually become NFT buyers themselves to signal identity and credibility.

He pointed to Bored Ape prices recently approaching August 2021 levels as an early signal of renewed strength.

Animoca’s portfolio company Anchor Point recently received one of only two stablecoin licenses issued by Hong Kong’s Monetary Authority, alongside HSBC.

Siu also announced a $10 million funding initiative through Hello Minds specifically for developers building agentic AI applications, framing the current moment as comparable to the earliest days of NFTs and Web3 gaming before those categories matured into multibillion-dollar industries.

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