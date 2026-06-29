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June 29, 2026 3:16 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Reclaims $60,000 As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rise After Strategy Unveils BTC Monetization Plan

Bitcoin climbed back above $60,000 after Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) unveiled its BTC monetization and capital restructuring program, easing near-term concerns and supporting a rebound in crypto sentiment.

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 86,762 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $355.22 million.       
  • SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $444.5 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Friday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $12.9 million.
  • In the past 24 hours, top losers include MemeCore, Velvet and Pi.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes:

Analyst Ted Pillows noted that Bitcoin recorded its first weekly close below $60,000 in nearly two years, signaling a significant technical breakdown.

He also pointed to continued spot Bitcoin ETF selling and the prospect of Strategy selling Bitcoin as additional headwinds, arguing BTC is likely to fall toward $50,000 before eventually rallying to $100,000.

Trader Justin Bennett said Bitcoin’s first weekly close of the year below $60,000 reflects persistent bearish market structure despite expected end-of-month and quarter-end institutional positioning.  

A short-term relief rally or bullish reversal is possible.

Expert Benjamin Cowen pointed out that Bitcoin posted a weekly close below its 200-week moving average, calling it another example of the recurring four-year market cycle.

He also noted that the first weekly close below the 200-week moving average during the 2022 bear market likewise occurred in June, suggesting a historical parallel with the current price action.

Image: Shutterstock

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