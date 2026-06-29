Robert Kiyosaki Targets $750,000 Bitcoin, $95,000 ETH: 'It's Not If, It's When'

Kiyosaki Says The Pin Is Near For The Biggest Bubble In History

Kiyosaki posted his boldest price targets yet, predicting gold hits $35,000 an ounce and silver reaches $200 an ounce within a year of the bubble popping.

He paired those calls with $750,000 for Bitcoin and $95,000 for Ethereum, framing all four assets as the winners once the current financial system breaks.

“I do not know what pin, what event will pop the biggest bubbles in history,” Kiyosaki wrote. “It’s not IF. It’s WHEN.”

His targets mark a sharp jump from the $250,000 Bitcoin and $60,000 Ethereum figures he gave back in November, when the ETH number itself sparked confusion since the asset hadn’t traded anywhere near that level.

Cowen Says Bitcoin Closing Below The 200-Week Average Isn’t New

Prominent analyst Benjamin Cowen pointed out that Bitcoin’s first weekly close below its 200-week moving average this cycle mirrors exactly what happened in June 2022, the last time Bitcoin broke that same level.

He noted Bitcoin tends to drop into June in multiple cycles, including 2018 and 2022, and that the pattern rarely needs to be more complicated than it looks.

Cowen’s base case calls for Bitcoin to form an early summer low, followed by a counter-trend rally into mid-to-late summer, before a final drop into the actual cycle bottom sometime in the third or fourth quarter.

He said this play would only change if a major blowup, similar to FTX or Luna in the last cycle, triggers a faster price-based capitulation instead of the slower time-based pattern.

Cowen’s preferred strategy is dollar-cost averaging into Bitcoin through the second half of midterm years, a method he said has worked across prior cycles even when short-term drawdowns got worse before recovering.

He’s watching for a volume spike similar to those seen at the end of the 2014, 2018, and 2022 bear markets as the real signal that capitulation has actually happened.

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