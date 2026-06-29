Is Michael Saylor's Strategy Becoming Wall Street's Closest Thing To A Bitcoin Central Bank?

However, the company is now tweaking its approach with a new Digital Credit Capital Framework. Rather than simply accumulating Bitcoin, Strategy is building a comprehensive capital management system around it—one that increasingly resembles Wall Street’s closest equivalent to a Bitcoin treasury institution.

The framework introduces formal policies governing cash reserves, Bitcoin monetization, preferred stock dividends, share repurchases and capital allocation, marking a significant evolution in how the company manages its balance sheet.

Strategy Is Moving Beyond Buy-And-Hold

Michael Saylor, Strategy’s founder and executive chairman, emphasized that the company remains committed to Bitcoin while recognizing that a growing capital structure requires more active management.

“Strategy remains committed to Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset,” Saylor said. “At the same time, Digital Credit requires liquidity, discipline, and active capital management.”

Among the framework’s biggest changes is a Board-approved $2.55 billion U.S. dollar reserve, enough to cover roughly 17.4 months of expected preferred dividends and interest expense. Combined with authorization to monetize up to $1.25 billion of Bitcoin, Strategy says it now has approximately 25.9 months of liquidity coverage for those obligations.

Bitcoin Becomes A Capital Allocation Tool

Perhaps the most notable shift is that Strategy is no longer treating Bitcoin solely as a long-term asset to accumulate.

Instead, the company has formally authorized a Bitcoin monetization program that allows it to sell BTC when management believes doing so is preferable to issuing new equity. Proceeds may be used to build reserves, fund preferred dividends, repurchase securities, or strengthen the company’s capital structure.

Importantly, the authorization does not obligate Strategy to sell Bitcoin. Rather, it gives management another lever to optimize capital allocation while maintaining long-term exposure to Bitcoin.

From Capital Raising To Capital Management

The announcement also includes separate $1 billion repurchase authorizations for both Strategy’s common stock and its preferred securities, giving management greater flexibility to buy back securities when they believe they are trading below intrinsic value.

Chief Executive Officer Phong Le described the shift succinctly.

“Strategy is evolving from one-way capital issuance to active capital management,” Le said. “We intend to move between issuing securities when capital is attractive and repurchasing securities when our instruments trade at levels that make buybacks accretive.”

For investors, the broader implication extends beyond Bitcoin ownership. Strategy is increasingly positioning itself as an active manager of a Bitcoin-backed capital structure—balancing liquidity, leverage, dividends, buybacks, and digital assets under a single framework.

Whether that ultimately makes Strategy Wall Street’s closest thing to a Bitcoin central bank is debatable. But one thing is becoming clear: the company’s next phase is likely to be as much about capital allocation as about Bitcoin accumulation.

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