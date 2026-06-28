Here’s Why The Crypto Market Is Crashing This Year

Crypto Market Crashing Amid Rotation to Stocks

A key driver behind the accelerating weakness in the crypto market is that investors in major economies such as the United States, South Korea, and Japan are rotating into equities, as stock markets surge amid the ongoing AI supercycle.

Digital Asset Treasury Companies Woes

Investors now fear that these companies will be forced to start selling their crypto assets to fund their dividends this year. If this happens, there is a risk that cryptocurrencies will continue falling as the biggest buyers become sellers.

Crypto Confidence Waning Amid Hackings and Fraud

The crypto market crash is also happening because of the lack of confidence in the industry. These fears escalated on October 10 last year when the crypto industry suffered over $18 billion in liquidation losses. 1.6 million traders were liquidated.

At the same time, fraud and pump-and-dump schemes have been on an upward trajectory. A good example of this is President Donald Trump’s decision to launch the a meme coin in January last year. After initially pumping, the token crashed, erasing billions of dollars in value.

Other recent examples of pumps and dumps are coins like Humanity Protocol, Audiera, and SKYIE.

Data shows that crypto hackings have soared this year. According to DeFi Llama, hackings have jumped to over $1.4 billion in the last 12 months. This includes popular networks like Polymarket, Drift Trade, Balancer, and Upbit.

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