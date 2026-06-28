CZ Outlines His Ultimate Goal

During a fireside chat at the Bitcoin MENE conference on Dec. 9, CZ reflected on his personal and professional journey and shared the virtues that bring him the greatest satisfaction.

“Fame and legacy, they’re not so important to me. I didn’t care too much about money,” the cryptocurrency billionaire said.

CZ said he doesn’t spend too much and prefers to dress modestly over a flashy, extravagant lifestyle.

The former Binance CEO said that he isn’t even chasing power.

So, what does he really want to achieve?

This Brings Satisfaction To CZ

CZ said that he wants to perform to the best of his abilities, so that in his later years he can look back on his life with joy and satisfaction.”

“When I’m really old and when I look back at my life, I want to be able to tell myself I did my best,” he added.

The Binance founder said he’s not too bothered about the scale of the impact, but the idea that “we should do our best and leave a little bit of a positive contribution to the world.”

The Ups And Downs In CZ’s Life

CZ founded Binance in 2017, which has since grown to become the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, facilitating over $10 billion worth of trades in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.

BNB, the coin underpinning the Binance ecosystem, is valued at over $75 billion, making it the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

CZ is the richest cryptocurrency mogul, according to Forbes, with an estimated wealth of $110 billion.

Photo Courtesy: Sebastian Duda on Shutterstock.com