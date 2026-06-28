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Los Angeles, California - July 10 2025: Bitcoin Logo On Digital Screen With Green Crypto Chart Growth Background
June 28, 2026 8:01 AM 2 min read

Weekend Round-Up: Bitcoin's Bottom Signal, Gold's Buying Opportunity And More Crypto News

This week in the cryptocurrency world was a rollercoaster ride, with Bitcoin showing signs of capitulation and gold’s selloff being framed as a buying opportunity. Meanwhile, 21Shares predicts a return to $100,000 for Bitcoin, Ethereum faces a potential funding gap and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urges Congress to pass a crypto bill.

Let’s dive into the details.

‘Bitcoin Is Dead’ Predictions Grow

Bitcoin’s latest dip below $60,000 has reignited the “Bitcoin is dead” narrative. However, Ryan Rasmussen from Bitwise suggests that long-term investors are using this downturn to accumulate more. He pointed out that such moments have historically coincided with major cycle lows

 Read the full article here.

Peter Schiff Says Gold’s Selloff Is A Buying Opportunity

Economist Peter Schiff views gold’s recent selloff as a buying opportunity, while he describes Bitcoin’s decline as a deflating bubble. Schiff noted that Bitcoin failed to rise with gold’s earlier gains and is now declining in tandem, contrary to expectations.

Read the full article here.

BTC Will Return To $100,000 Even If Bitcoin ETFs Are Growing Slower

21Shares’ mid-year check-in report suggests that the cryptocurrency market has transitioned from a speculative phase to an institutionally driven asset class. The report also highlights stablecoins and tokenization as the sector’s strongest long-term themes.

Read the full article here.

Ethereum Could Face A Critical Funding Gap

Former Ethereum Foundation member Trent Van Epps warns that Ethereum could face a critical funding gap within the next 3 to 9 months. The Foundation’s treasury, which has funded critical shared resources, is shrinking by design.

Read the full article here.

Andrew Cuomo Urges Congress To Pass Crypto Bill

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has called on Congress to pass the Clarity Act, emphasizing blockchain’s potential to bring financial inclusion to the unbanked and underserved. Cuomo believes that the adoption of blockchain technology could significantly reduce consumer costs.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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