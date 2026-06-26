• Where is MSTR stock headed?

Strategy is one of the largest holders of Bitcoin and has long stood for a stance of continued Bitcoin buying to realize future value. When Bitcoin’s price was rising, the stock often saw large rallies. With Bitcoin’s price falling, investors may be throwing in the towel on Strategy.

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Advice

Anyone who knows of Michael Saylor is likely aware that one of his biggest pieces of advice for investors is to buy Bitcoin, no matter what price or quantity, and to keep buying the leading cryptocurrency.

That strategy served Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, well for years. Now investors are asking about liquidation and an endgame strategy.

Saylor has encouraged people to look at cryptocurrency over the years and, on one occasion, included a call to mortgage your house and buy Bitcoin.

“The only use of time is to buy more Bitcoin. Take all the money and buy more Bitcoin. Then take all your time to figure out what you can sell to buy more Bitcoin,” Saylor said.

Saylor even took it a step further with some interesting advice.

“Go mortgage your house and buy Bitcoin with it.”

Saylor called Bitcoin the hardest money on earth and said that people should use all their time to acquire the cryptocurrency.

MicroStrategy began buying Bitcoin for around $12,000 in August 2020. Now, the company has 847,363 Bitcoin, with an average acquisition price of $75,651 per Bitcoin.

In a previous interview with Benzinga, Saylor said investors want to focus on scarce, desirable, high-quality property that other investors will want to buy down the road, which is why MicroStrategy is buying Bitcoin.

“We have a simple strategy and our strategy is we just acquire Bitcoin, and we hold the Bitcoin.”

Saylor said Bitcoin is the best asset in the world.

“So, if you gave me $1 million and said, ‘What do you want to buy?’ I don’t want to buy a sports team, I don’t want to buy a building, I don’t want to buy a company … all I want to buy is Bitcoin.”

Investing $1,000 in Bitcoin

Investors who took Saylor’s words to heart and bought Bitcoin with every penny they had — and potentially mortgaged their houses — would have enjoyed a short run-up to all-time highs of $68,789.63 in November 2021.

Bitcoin, of course, went on to hit more all-time highs later in 2024 around the presidential election and after President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January 2025. The leading cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of around $126,000 in October 2025.

Investors had many opportunities to sell Bitcoin at a higher price point than Saylor’s famous quote about mortgaging their house. Those who have held since that time until today are likely less enthused.

A $1,000 investment in Bitcoin on March 10, 2021, could have bought 0.01746 Bitcoin based on the high price of $57,258.25 on the day.

The $1,000 investment would be worth $1,045.06 today based on a $59,854.48 price for Bitcoin at the time of writing. This represents a small gain of 4.5% over the past five years.

Investing $1,000 in Strategy stock on the same day would have turned into $1,122.67 today. This represents a larger gain of 12.3% over the past five years.

A $1,000 investment in the SPY on March 10, 2021, would be worth $1,869.88 today, up 87.0%.

Saylor has also said that it’s important to look long-term at an investment like Bitcoin.

“If you try to time the market, you are going to be very frustrated,” Saylor told Benzinga. “But if you look out over four years or six years or eight years, then simply acquiring high-quality property with free cash flow is generally a really good investment strategy.

This article was previously published by Benzinga and has been updated.

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