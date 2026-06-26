XRP Sinks 8% In A Week: What Is Going On?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) fell about 8% over the past week as the broader cryptocurrency market lost key technical support levels.

In an X post on June 26, XRP Ledger validator Vet said the ledger is evolving into payment infrastructure for autonomous AI agents.

According to Vet, t54’s x402 facilitator enables agentic payments on the XRP Ledger, allowing AI agents to pay for APIs and digital services using native XRPL settlement.

"Perhaps most users on XRP will be machines and not human?" Vet said, urging the XRP community to closely monitor AI-related developments on the network.

The comments come as Ripple’s latest Impact Report highlights the company’s growing focus beyond cross-border payments toward broader financial infrastructure built around XRP, the XRP Ledger and its RLUSD (CRYPTO: RLUSD) stablecoin.

XRP Facilitates $1.5 Trillion In Transactions

Ripple’s 2025 Impact report said the XRP Ledger has processed more than 3.8 billion transactions since launching in 2012, facilitating over $1.5 trillion in value transferred between counterparties.

The company said blockchain adoption is increasingly shifting away from speculative trading toward institutional settlement, tokenization, decentralized finance and regulated stablecoins.

Tokenized asset value on the network climbed from $24.7 million at the start of 2025 to $568 million by year-end, representing roughly 2,200% growth.

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin reached valuation of around $1.26 billion 2025-end and has since expanded to nearly $1.5 billion, driven largely by enterprise adoption.

The Major Volume Block

In an X post on June 26, crypto analyst Ali Martinez said XRP is testing a major on-chain support zone near $1.06, where more than 830 million XRP previously changed hands, according to UTXO Realized Price Distribution data.

If that level fails, Martinez identified additional high-volume support zones at $0.80, where roughly 923 million XRP transacted, followed by $0.62 with 1.16 billion XRP and $0.51 with 1.06 billion XRP historically changing hands.

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