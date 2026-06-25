XRP Tumbles Towards $1 As Pro-XRP Lawyer Says Ripple Is Moving Too Slow: What's Going On?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is approaching the psychologically important $1 support as pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan argues Ripple is releasing tokens from escrow too slowly.

Why Morgan Wants Ripple To Speed Up Escrow Releases

Ripple locked 55 billion XRP into escrow back in 2017 to give the market predictable visibility into future supply.

One billion XRP unlocks on the first of every month, and Ripple decides how much to deploy versus re-lock into new escrow contracts at the back of the queue.

After the June 1 unlock, roughly 61.85 billion XRP sits in circulation against 38.15 billion still locked, a pace some estimates suggest could take nearly nine years to fully distribute.

“Ripple should release more of the 1 billion each month and not lock so much back in escrow,” Morgan wrote on X.

“The sooner it is all released from escrow and the circulating supply is 100%, the quicker XRP will become the best hard money.”

His argument centers on supply transparency, not burning tokens, which Ripple has explicitly rejected. He believes a fully circulating supply removes the pricing uncertainty that scheduled future releases create.

Ripple’s own position has historically favored the opposite approach, framing escrow predictability as a feature that institutional partners specifically value since it lets counterparties model future supply without surprises.

XRP Failed The Same Support Zone Twice

XRP on Thursday wicked below $1.01 before bouncing slightly, breaking decisively through the demand zone between $1.08 and $1.11 that had capped both the June 5 lows and a mid-June test.

Failing that zone for a second time marks a serious structural breakdown rather than a routine dip.

Price is trading well outside the lower Bollinger Band at $1.0487, confirming an extreme, stretched move, while the SAR remains deep overhead at $1.2790.

The descending trendline from May’s $1.55 peak continues to reject every recovery attempt.

XRP sits down 52.64% over the past 12 months, with the November 2025 death cross still fully intact across the 20-day, 50-day, and 200-day moving averages.

Reclaiming the $1.08 to $1.11 zone restarts a recovery attempt toward $1.1398. Losing the $1.00 psychological level opens air toward $0.90, then $0.80.

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