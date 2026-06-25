Bitcoin Plunges Below $60,000 For The Second Straight Day: What Is Going On?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is in danger of losing the $60,000 support, with Glassnode pinpointing $53,400 as the most likely floor if the current bear regime extends further.

Why $53,000 To $77,000 Is The Range That Matters Right Now

Glassnode tracks the True Market Mean, the average cost basis of active non-miner investors, as the line separating bear from bull market regimes.

That sits at $77,000, putting Bitcoin firmly inside bear territory at current levels.

The Short-Term Holder Cost Basis has dropped to $71,400, meaning new buyers are accumulating below the cyclical mean for the first time this cycle, a small but constructive step toward a bottom forming.

The 90-day moving average of Net Realized Profit and Loss sits at -$205 million per day, confirming losses are still dominating the market’s behavior rather than profit-taking.

That deeply embedded loss environment is what pulls Bitcoin’s center of gravity toward the Realized Price at $53,400 rather than back up to the True Market Mean.

A Wall Of Sellers Sits Right Above Current Price

A dense cluster of short-term holder supply between $66,800 and $70,700 represents the most immediate ceiling on any recovery attempt.

Coins bought in that range now sit underwater, giving holders an incentive to sell the moment price approaches their breakeven, which caps upside until that zone clears.

Institutional demand remains weak on the surface, with US spot ETFs averaging nearly $300 million in daily net outflows over the past week, one of the most persistent withdrawal streaks since launch.

Grayscale’s GBTC (NYSE:GBTC) accounts for the bulk of that, with more than 16,000 BTC exiting the fund over 90 days, pointing to legacy holder liquidation rather than a broad institutional retreat.

Coinbase Buyers Are Stepping Back In While Binance Stays Defensive

Spot positioning shows a split developing between exchanges.

Coinbase’s (NASDAQ:COIN) spot flow bias has turned positive again, signaling US institutional buyers are returning, while Binance remains negative, suggesting offshore traders are still playing defense.

Options markets back that cautious read. Demand for downside protection has rebuilt sharply, with one-week skew climbing from 12% to 24% over the past week, even as overall volatility pricing stays contained.

Dealer positioning remains concentrated in long gamma between $60,000 and $64,000, a setup that tends to dampen sharp moves and keep Bitcoin pinned inside that range for now.

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