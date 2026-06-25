Ripple Launches RLUSD In Japan, But XRP Still Plummets Below $1.10: What Is Going On?

Japan’s Regulator Just Cleared RLUSD For Institutions And Retail

The Japan Financial Services Agency approved RLUSD as a new category of electronic payment instrument under the country’s Payment Services Act, a classification built specifically for foreign-issued stablecoins meeting Japanese regulatory standards.

SBI VC Trade will offer RLUSD to both institutional and retail users through its VCTRADE platform, building on a Ripple-SBI relationship that dates back to 2016.

“Japan has long been a leader in digital asset adoption, underpinned by both regulatory clarity and financial innovation,” said Ripple Senior Vice President of Stablecoins Jack McDonald.

He added that RLUSD will serve as a bridge for payments, tokenization, and collateral management connecting Japanese businesses to global liquidity.

RLUSD has grown to $1.7 billion in market cap since launching in late 2024, with Ripple positioning the token for use cases including programmable trade settlements and supply chain finance.

The Japan rollout follows an MOU between the two companies signed in August 2025.

XRP’s RSI Has Only Touched This Level Once Before, At The 2022 Bottom

Analyst Cryptoinsightuk flagged that XRP’s weekly RSI just touched oversold territory for the second time ever.

The only previous instance came during the literal bear market bottom of 2022, when XRP traded near $0.29.

Moreover, XRP sits well below every major moving average, with the 20-day SMA at $1.14, the 50-day at $1.27, the 100-day at $1.33, and the 200-day at $1.52.

MACD sits below its signal line with a negative histogram, pointing to fading momentum versus the prior upswing. A bullish MACD cross in October 2025 flipped bearish by November, and the most recent swing high in May gave way to a swing low in June.

With XRP down 50.69% over the past 12 months, the burden remains on bulls to turn lower highs into higher highs, even as the RSI reading raises the question of whether history is about to repeat.

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